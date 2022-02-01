Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives
9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
|Besuchen Sie uns auf Facebook!
|Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter!
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
Strangers and Foreigners: Trust and Attitudes toward Citizenship
Ein Vortrag von Graziella Bertocchi (University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and IZA) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 1. Februar 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
We analyze the relationship between natives' attitudes towards citizenship acquisition for foreigners and trust. Since we interpret the latter as a proximate determinant of such attitudes, we also aim at establishing their underlying fundamental determinants, with a focus on sub-Saharan Africa. Our hypothesis is that the slave trade represents the deep factor behind contemporary attitudes toward citizenship. The channel linking the slave trade to citizenship attitudes is the persistent influence of the slave trade on trust, with more intense exposure to historical slave exports for an individual's ethnic group being associated with contemporary distrust for strangers, and in turn opposition to citizenship laws that favor the inclusion of foreigners. Our results show that individuals who are more trusting do show more positive attitudes towards the acquisition of citizenship at birth for children of foreigners, that these attitudes are also negatively related to the intensity of the slave trade, and that the underlying link between trust and the slave trade is confirmed. We also explore alternative fundamental factors - conflict, kinship, and witchcraft beliefs - that, through trust, may affect attitudes toward citizenship, but none of them is able to generate the same distinctive pattern of linkages emerging from the slave trade. Joint paper with Arcangelo Dimico (Queen's University Belfast) and Gian Luca Tedeschi (University of Padua and University of Nottingham).