Diskussion



Online Discussion „Moldova – Putin’s next Target?“

Russia is waging a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. Nobody except Russia’s dictator knows the end goals of the invasion but there are reasonable fears that Putin might not stop in the Ukraine. After all, he makes no secret of his revanchist imperialism. No other country seems more immediately threatened to become the next victim than the small Republic of Moldova, another former Soviet Republic. The Russian Army is already present on its territory, in the non-recognized breakaway region of Transnistria. In this roundtable, eminent experts will discuss the current situation in Moldova, likely scenarios as well as possible instant responses by NATO and the EU to safeguard the country’s peace and restore its integrity.

Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) and the Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies at the University of Regensburg.

Participants: Elia Bescotti (PhD Researcher, IOS Regensburg, Université Libre de Bruxelles), Petru Negura (Humboldt Fellow at the IOS Regensburg), Vitalie Sprinceana (Director, Platzforma association in Chisinau, Moldova), Svetlana Suveica (Lecturer, Univ. of Regensburg)

Moderator: Ulf Brunnbauer (IOS Regensburg)

Dates: Thuesday, March 8

Time: 17:00 CET

Location: Online via via Zoom (Webinar-ID: 678 4835 3857). The webinar will be recorded and live-streamed.