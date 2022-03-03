Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives
9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Transregional Dynamics in Eastern Europe and the Americas: New Empirical Approaches
This workshop brings together researchers from Leipzig, Jena and Regensburg to explore how the recent boom in new concepts and approaches in area studies can be applied in empirical research. The presentations draw on ongoing book projects exploring Eastern Europe and the Americas, as well as connections between world regions. The workshop will consider whether the boundaries between sites of theory-production and locations of empirical knowledge and source material are becoming more fluid, as well as the difficulties that remain in integrating dynamic methodological debates with concrete studies of actors, networks and particular locations. The workshop will be concluded and rounded off with an evening event that explores transregional dynamics in curatorial practice.
Mehr
Dates: March 3–4, 2022
Location: Tagungslounge, Katharinenstraße 6, Leipzig
Organizers: Katja Castryck-Naumann and Corinne Geering (Leibniz-Institute for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe, Leipzig), Paul Vickers (CITAS, Universität Regensburg) in cooperation with the Leibniz ScienceCampus “Eastern Europe – Global Area” (EEGA) in Leipzig and the Leibniz ScienceCampus “Europe and America” in Regensburg