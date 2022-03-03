Workshop



Transregional Dynamics in Eastern Europe and the Americas: New Empirical Approaches

This workshop brings together researchers from Leipzig, Jena and Regensburg to explore how the recent boom in new concepts and approaches in area studies can be applied in empirical research. The presentations draw on ongoing book projects exploring Eastern Europe and the Americas, as well as connections between world regions. The workshop will consider whether the boundaries between sites of theory-production and locations of empirical knowledge and source material are becoming more fluid, as well as the difficulties that remain in integrating dynamic methodological debates with concrete studies of actors, networks and particular locations. The workshop will be concluded and rounded off with an evening event that explores transregional dynamics in curatorial practice.

Dates: March 3–4, 2022

Location: Tagungslounge, Katharinenstraße 6, Leipzig

Organizers: Katja Castryck-Naumann and Corinne Geering (Leibniz-Institute for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe, Leipzig), Paul Vickers (CITAS, Universität Regensburg) in cooperation with the Leibniz ScienceCampus “Eastern Europe – Global Area” (EEGA) in Leipzig and the Leibniz ScienceCampus “Europe and America” in Regensburg