"Holding Russia Accountable? – Documenting and Prosecuting War Crimes in Ukraine

Russia’s War Against Ukraine IOS Panel #4

Two prominent legal experts from Ukraine, who have escaped to Germany, will discuss efforts to hold perpetrators accountable for war crimes committed by Russian troops in their campaign against Ukraine. They will present strategies of documenting of war crimes, talk about Ukraine’s experiences in taking cases to international courts, and highlight the importance of accounting for war crimes from a transitional justice point of view.

Speakers:

Dr. Kateryna Busol, National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy / Visiting Fellow at GSOSES and IOS, Regensburg

Dr. Oksana Senatorova, National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy & Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, Kharkiv / (future) Visiting Fellow at IOS, Regensburg

Moderator: Dr. Cindy Wittke, IOS Regensburg

Date: Monday, April 11, 4 pm (CET)

Location: Online via Zoom (ZOOM Webinar ID 670 5037 5798)

Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, in cooperation with the Leibniz-ScienceCampus “Europe and America in the Modern World” and the Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies, Regensburg.