Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
|Besuchen Sie uns auf Facebook!
|Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter!
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
"Holding Russia Accountable? – Documenting and Prosecuting War Crimes in Ukraine
Russia’s War Against Ukraine IOS Panel #4
Two prominent legal experts from Ukraine, who have escaped to Germany, will discuss efforts to hold perpetrators accountable for war crimes committed by Russian troops in their campaign against Ukraine. They will present strategies of documenting of war crimes, talk about Ukraine’s experiences in taking cases to international courts, and highlight the importance of accounting for war crimes from a transitional justice point of view.
Speakers:
Dr. Kateryna Busol, National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy / Visiting Fellow at GSOSES and IOS, Regensburg
Dr. Oksana Senatorova, National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy & Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, Kharkiv / (future) Visiting Fellow at IOS, Regensburg
Moderator: Dr. Cindy Wittke, IOS Regensburg
Date: Monday, April 11, 4 pm (CET)
Location: Online via Zoom (ZOOM Webinar ID 670 5037 5798)
Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, in cooperation with the Leibniz-ScienceCampus “Europe and America in the Modern World” and the Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies, Regensburg.