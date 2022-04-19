Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4
Programm
The Determinants of China’s Minimum Wage Rates
Ein Vortrag Achim Schmillen (The World Bank) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 19. April 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
In contrast to the effects of minimum wage rates on wages, employment and other outcome variables, the determinants on the setting of minimum wage rates have received relatively little attention in the literature. To contribute to closing this knowledge gap, we empirically investigate the determinants of China’s minimum wage rates. We use a highly disaggregated panel of macro data and the full variation of minimum wages on the county level and a methodological approach that relies on random effects models, spatial Durbin models, and multilevel analyses. We find that strategic interactions between provincial governments results in minimum wage rates in counties of the same administrative county type that are more similar than minimum wage rates in different types of counties, irrespective of whether these countries are neighbors. This finding is robust to multiple variations in the empirical setup and a placebo test based on 250 different randomly generated weights matrices for the spatial structure of our data. Furthermore, we empirically confirm that provincial governments are the key players for setting minimum wage rates, as envisaged by China’s minimum wage regulations. Moreover, we show that the local price level and the GDP per capita are important economic determinants of minimum wage rates. Finally, we find that provincial governments are not uniform in how they weigh these economic variables when setting country-level minimum wage rates.