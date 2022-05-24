IOS-NEWSLETTER 
IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2022

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4
Programm

Call for Papers: Deindustrialization and Reindustrialization Re-Connected. Comparing Developments in the Global South and the Global North from the 1970s to the Present Day

Vienna, May 31-June 3, 2023
Deadline: September 15, 2022
Details: Call for Papers

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

24. Mai 2022
Vorträge

The Effect of Macroeconomic Uncertainty on Household Spending

Ein Vortrag von Yuriy Gorodnichenko (University of California-Berkeley and IZA) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

Using a new survey of European households, we study how exogenous variation in the macroeconomic uncertainty perceived by households affects their spending decisions. We use randomized information treatments that provide different types of information about the first and/or second moments of future economic growth to generate exogenous changes in the perceived macroeconomic uncertainty of some households. The effects on their spending decisions relative to an untreated control group are measured in follow-up surveys. Higher macroeconomic uncertainty induces households to reduce their spending on non-durable goods and services in subsequent months as well as to engage in fewer purchases of larger items such as package holidays or luxury goods. Moreover, uncertainty reduces household propensity to invest in mutual funds. These results support the notion that macroeconomic uncertainty can impact household decisions and have large negative effects on economic outcomes.

