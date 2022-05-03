Call for Papers: Firms, Wars, and Ethics in the Business History of Central and Eastern Europe and Russia
Università Ca' Foscari, Venice
Date: October 21-22, 2022
Deadline: 28.4.2022
Details: Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4
Programm
|Besuchen Sie uns auf Facebook!
|Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter!
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
Tracking the Economic Geography of Commodities: Avocados, beef, and wood
Ein Vortrag von Joshua Newell (University of Michigan-Ann Arbor) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS (joint seminar with the Leibniz ScienceCampus).
Datum: Dienstag, 3. Mai 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Hybrid: SG.214 University of Regensburg, Anmeldung
Have you ever wandered into a store and wondered to yourself, where do the products we consume come from? And under what conditions are they produced? As a result of our globalized world, we are largely disconnected from where and how these products are made. This presentation tracks the lives of three commodities familiar to all of us—avocados, beef, and wood—from the production geographies where they are sourced to their point of consumption. Using a methodology known as Tracking Corporate Actors across Time and Space (TRACAST), I illustrate how, by combining trade data, with remote sensing, spatial analysis, and interviews, researchers can make opaque supply chains more visible and transparent. This leads to all sorts of inquiries related to environmental sustainability, environmental justice, efficiency, and governance.