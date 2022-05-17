Vorträge



Trade and Race

Ein Vortrag von Lisa Kahn (University of Rochester und IZA) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: Dienstag, 17. Mai 2022

Zeit: 17.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

This paper examines how the labor market effects of import competition from China vary by race. Even though the relationship between import competition and manufacturing employment is similar for black and white workers who are exposed to competition from China, because black workers are less likely than white workers to live in areas or work in industries facing import competition, the overall effect of import competition on manufacturing employment is smaller for black workers. Moreover, black workers experienced greater relative gains in non-manufacturing employment as a result of increased imports from China.