IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2022

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4
Programm

Call for Papers: Deindustrialization and Reindustrialization Re-Connected. Comparing Developments in the Global South and the Global North from the 1970s to the Present Day

Vienna, May 31-June 3, 2023
Deadline: September 15, 2022
Details: Call for Papers

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

17. Mai 2022
Vorträge

Trade and Race

Ein Vortrag von Lisa Kahn (University of Rochester und IZA) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 17. Mai 2022
Zeit: 17.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

This paper examines how the labor market effects of import competition from China vary by race. Even though the relationship between import competition and manufacturing employment is similar for black and white workers who are exposed to competition from China, because black workers are less likely than white workers to live in areas or work in industries facing import competition, the overall effect of import competition on manufacturing employment is smaller for black workers. Moreover, black workers experienced greater relative gains in non-manufacturing employment as a result of increased imports from China.

