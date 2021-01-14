Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm
14. Januar 2021
Publikationen
Falling for the Promises, yet again? Kyrgyzstan’s New President: New Hope or the Next Disappointment?
Beitrag von Meerim Egemberdieva zu den Wahlen in Kirgistan auf ostBLOG, mehr hier.