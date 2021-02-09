Vorträge



Options for reforming agricultural subsidies from health, environmental, and economic perspectives

Ein Vortrag von Florian Freund (Thünen-Institut) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 9. Februar 2021

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

How can agricultural subsidies contribute to a transition towards healthy and sustainable food systems? Agricultural subsidies are an important factor for influencing food production and therefore part of a food system that is seen as neither healthy nor sustainable. Here we analyze options for reforming agricultural subsidies in line with health and environmental objectives on one side, and economic objectives on the other. Using an integrated modelling framework including economic, environmental, and health assessments, we find that several reform options could lead to reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions and improvements in population health without reductions in economic welfare. Those include a repurposing of up to half of agricultural subsidies to support the production of foods with beneficial health and environmental characteristics, including fruits, vegetables, and other horticultural products, and combining such repurposing with a more equal distribution of subsidy payments globally. The best-performing options might also be the most ambitious politically.