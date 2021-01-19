Vorträge



State capacity and local economic development: The Russian state in the Urals

Ein Vortrag von Gerda Asmus (University of California San Diego and Heidelberg University) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 19. Januar 2021

Zeit: 17.00 Uhr!

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

This study investigates the causal effect of state capacity at the subnational level on economic development. For this purpose, it takes advantage of the increase in state capacity in the aftermath of the largest peasant rebellion in Tsarist Russia which took place in the southern part of the Urals between 1773 and 1775. There is indeed ample historical evidence suggesting that in the wake of the rebellion, the Russian imperial state increased the number of military and civilian administrators in the southern Urals. The empirical approach compares changes in developmental outcomes in areas marginally affected by the rebellion to those who were marginally not affected, by employing a geographic regression discontinuity design along the boundary of the rebels' movements. The results suggest that the local development of state capacity following the rebellion had persistent effects on economic development until World War I.