IOS-Veranstaltungen im Wintersemester 2020/2021

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

14. Dezember 2020
Publikationen

The Wars of Yesterday: Paperback-Ausgabe erschienen

The Wars of Yesterday. The Balkan Wars and the Emergence of Modern Military Conflict, 1912-13. Edited by Katrin Boeckh and Sabine Rutar.

Katrin Boeckh / Sabine Rutar, eds, The Wars of Yesterday. The Balkan Wars and the Emergence of Modern Military Conflict, 1912-13, New York: Berghahn, 2020.
446 pages, 4 illus., bibliog., index. ISBN 978-1-78920-843-6; $29.95/£23.95 Pb Published (December 2020)

Darin u. a.:

  • Katrin Boeckh / Sabine Rutar, The Wars of Yesterday. The Balkan Wars and the Emergence of Modern Military Conflict, 1912/13. An Introduction, 3-17.
  • Katrin Boeckh / Sabine Rutar, Bringing the Balkan Wars into Historiographic Debates,  416-424.
  • Sabine Rutar, The Future Enemy’s Soldiers-to-Be. Fear of War in Trieste, Austria-Hungary, 285-311.

Aus den Rezensionen zum Buch:

“This is a well-curated and well-intended collection of essays. The editors and contributors have brought considerable knowledge and insight of the Balkan wars into the mainstreams of the New Military History. The collective linguistic and research scope of the contributors is comprehensive. Students and scholars of southeastern Europe will read these essays with profit, but it is the fields of European and global war studies that will benefit most from this excellent volume.” [Slavic Review]

“This excellent volume is a timely addition to the literature on the Balkan Wars and beyond. Its versatility, diversity, and empirical depth are bound to make a serious impact in the field.” [Uğur Ümit Üngör, Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences]

Mehr Informationen hier.

