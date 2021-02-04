Vorträge



Transatlantic and Comparative Perspectives on Financial Crises in the second half of the 19th century

Ein Vortrag von Dr. Hannah Catherine Davies (Historisches Seminar, Universität Zürich) im Rahmen des Forschungskolloquiums des Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus und der Graduiertenschule für Ost- und Südosteuropastudien.

Datum: Donnerstag, 4. Februar 2021

Zeit: 16.15 Uhr

Ort: online / via ZOOM (https://uni-regensburg.zoom.us/j/93496276237, Meeting ID 9349 627 6237)

Panics and crashes were central features of nineteenth century capitalism. In 1857 and 1873, financial crises erupted in the United States and in several European countries, causing havoc, a wave of commercial failures, unemployment and poverty. The growth of international trade and credit networks, aided by advances in transportation, communication and production, meant that financial disruptions were no longer isolated local or national events. Economic commentators, policy makers, entrepreneurs and journalists struggled to make sense both of this growing interconnectedness and of the emerging recurrence of episodes of overspeculation and downturns; liberal politico-economic accounts of the (ir)rationality of entrepreneurial activity co-existed alongside religious indictments of the amorality of the capitalist marketplace. An integrated transatlantic history of financial panics shows how differences and commonalities in responses were shaped by both institutions and culture.

