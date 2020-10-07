Tagungen



Economic Inequality in Eastern Europe and Its Consequences for Social, Political and Economic Development (online via ZOOM)

Biannual Conference of the Economics Section of the German Association for East European Studies (DGO)

Eine Online-Konferenz der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Osteuropa e. V., des Leibniz-Instituts für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung Regensburg (IOS) und der Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München. Die Konferenzsprache ist Englisch.

Um an der Veranstaltung über ZOOM teilzunehmen, registrieren Sie sich bitte unter folgendem Link: https://www.dgo-online.org/kalender/berlin/2020/economic-inequality-in-eastern-europe/. Die Installation des Programmes ist nicht notwendig.

Datum: 7.–8. Oktober 2020

Ort: via ZOOM (den Zugangslink erhalten Sie nach Registrierung mit der Bestätigungs-E-Mail).

Programm

.ics Datei herunterladen

On their way from planned to market economies, Eastern European societies experienced a substantial growth of economic inequality. Today, some of the most unequal societies in the world are in Eastern Europe, with only a small fraction of the population controlling most of the assets. Economic inequality became one of the major political challenges Eastern European countries face, jeopardising their stability and social cohesion. The conference assembles experts from different fields (economics, sociology and political science), both from academia and from politics, who look at different aspects of inequality in Eastern Europe and its political, social and economic consequences. Topics covered by the conference include evolution of inequality in post-Socialism; inequality and education; inequality and gender; regional inequality; and inequality and political populism. The first conference day features a round table on "Inequality and political stability in Eastern Europe", while the second day includes the research presentations.

The conference is organized by Janis Kluge (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, Berlin), Alexander Libman (Freie Universität Berlin), and Olga Popova (Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung, Regensburg).