Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade
10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).
Dates: June 11-13, 2018
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Preliminary program
Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion
6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Frühjahr-/Sommerprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2018
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2018
A Difficult Coexistence. From Heavy Industry to Tourist Industry in the Region of Istria
Ein Vortrag von Andrea Matošević (Head of Department, Centre for Cultural and Historical Research of Socialism and Department for Interdisciplinary, Italian and Cultural Studies, Section of Humanities and Social Sciences, Juraj Dobrila University of Pula), Visiting Fellow am IOS.
Datum: 29. Mai 2018
Zeit: 16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
This presentation will highlight some of the most important industrial events that are essential for the development of the region of Istria, Croatia in the XXth century. With shutting down or serious restructuring of industrial plants (mining, shipbuilding, garment industry) this part of Croatia oriented its economy, culture and development mainly towards tourism. This passage towards service economy has a huge influence on communities and relations between people that can be interpreted in terms of post-fordism.