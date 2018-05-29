Vorträge



A Difficult Coexistence. From Heavy Industry to Tourist Industry in the Region of Istria

Ein Vortrag von Andrea Matošević (Head of Department, Centre for Cultural and Historical Research of Socialism and Department for Interdisciplinary, Italian and Cultural Studies, Section of Humanities and Social Sciences, Juraj Dobrila University of Pula), Visiting Fellow am IOS.

Datum: 29. Mai 2018

Zeit: 16 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

This presentation will highlight some of the most important industrial events that are essential for the development of the region of Istria, Croatia in the XXth century. With shutting down or serious restructuring of industrial plants (mining, shipbuilding, garment industry) this part of Croatia oriented its economy, culture and development mainly towards tourism. This passage towards service economy has a huge influence on communities and relations between people that can be interpreted in terms of post-fordism.