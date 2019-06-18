Vorträge



Air Pollution and Migration – exploiting a natural experiment from the Czech Republic

Ein Vortrag von Mariola Pytlikova (CERGE-EI Prague) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 18. Juni 2019

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

This paper examines causal effects of air pollution on migration flows by exploiting a natural experiment of rapid desulfurization of power plants in the region of Northern Bohemia in the Czech Republic in the years following the fall of communism in 1989. Our preliminary findings from a difference in differences estimator show a significant positive effect of sulfur dioxide concentrations on emigration. All the above results are validated in analyses using net immigration rates: we find negative effects of air pollution on net migration. The results are also supported by zero effects from placebo tests. Our preliminary results thus suggest that air pollution as measured by concentrations of sulphur dioxide (SO2) in the air pushes away people from the highly polluted areas. In the future, we would like to include analyses of heterogonous responses to air pollution by different characteristics of people, for instance by their educational attainment, by age and gender.