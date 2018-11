Vorträge



Climate Change and Violence: Evidence from Russia

Ein Vortrag von Vladimir Otrachshenko (Nova School of Business and Economics/IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 4. Dezember 2018

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

We use a dataset on violent crime and daily temperatures across regions of Russia to assess the effect of climate change on violent mortality. Our measure goes beyond the crime statistics, covering all violence with mortal consequences. We are able to estimate the effect of hot days on female and male victimization, as well as across age groups, for workdays and weekdays. Hot days significantly increase the incidence of mortal violence. Violence victimizing women 25 to 59 years old and men between 45 and 59 rises dramatically on weekends. Men aged 45 to 59 are twice as likely to be victims of violence on weekends as opposed to weekdays. Days with unusually low temperatures do not elicit the same level of violence, either because of diminished social interaction or lower influence of psychological and biological triggers.