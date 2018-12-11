Vorträge



Climate resilience via agricultural insurance in Central Asia

Ein Vortrag von Ihtiyor Bobojonov (Leibniz Institute of Agricultural Development in Transition Economies [IAMO]) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 11. Dezember 2018

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

Although there is a wide range of technologies available to cope with ever growing climate risk, the application of these technologies in practice is difficult because of financial limitations and risk adverse attitude of farmers. Insurance could be considered as a tool which could enable farmers to invest into adaptation strategies. Insured farmers may have more motivation to make farm investments and gain access to credit markets. The expected positive effects on productivity and resource use efficiency thus may contribute overall sustainable development in the region. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan already have functioning insurance markets and also other countries are considering establishment of an agricultural insurance sector. However, currently only traditional insurance products are sold while innovative index-based products are not yet tested in the conditions of the region. Therefore, this project aims at introducing index-based insurance products in cooperation with insurance and re-insurance companies from Germany. The project has three work packages: 1) Identification of suitable index-insurance products 2) Establishing demonstration experiments where insurance products will be sold to sample of farmers in three countries in the region; 3) Ex-post analysis of insurance impact on food security, climate resilience and sustainability via a randomized controlled trial design. The project is conducted by regional and international institutes in cooperation with a re-insurance company from Germany.