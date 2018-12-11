Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Herbst / Winter 2018/2019
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2018/2019
Jüdisches Leben in Regensburg und Mitteleuropa
Eine Vortragsreihe der "Offenen Hochschule" im Hinblick auf die sich der Neueröffnung der Synagoge im Frühjahr 2019.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: November 2018 bis Februar 2019
Zeit: jeweils montags, von 19.30-21.00 Uhr
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Maps in Libraries 2019
First International GeoPortOst Workshop on Maps in Libraries.
Dates: 13 and 14 March 2019
Location: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, IOS (Regensburg).
Call for papers
Please submit your application online via the IOS application Portal.
Submission deadline: 15 December 2018
Jahrestagung/Annual Conference 2019:
Firms and Social Change in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Dates: May 23–25, 2019
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4, 93047 Regensburg
Call for papers
Deadline for paper proposal submissions: December 21, 2018
Climate resilience via agricultural insurance in Central Asia
Ein Vortrag von Ihtiyor Bobojonov (Leibniz Institute of Agricultural Development in Transition Economies [IAMO]) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 11. Dezember 2018
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Although there is a wide range of technologies available to cope with ever growing climate risk, the application of these technologies in practice is difficult because of financial limitations and risk adverse attitude of farmers. Insurance could be considered as a tool which could enable farmers to invest into adaptation strategies. Insured farmers may have more motivation to make farm investments and gain access to credit markets. The expected positive effects on productivity and resource use efficiency thus may contribute overall sustainable development in the region. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan already have functioning insurance markets and also other countries are considering establishment of an agricultural insurance sector. However, currently only traditional insurance products are sold while innovative index-based products are not yet tested in the conditions of the region. Therefore, this project aims at introducing index-based insurance products in cooperation with insurance and re-insurance companies from Germany. The project has three work packages: 1) Identification of suitable index-insurance products 2) Establishing demonstration experiments where insurance products will be sold to sample of farmers in three countries in the region; 3) Ex-post analysis of insurance impact on food security, climate resilience and sustainability via a randomized controlled trial design. The project is conducted by regional and international institutes in cooperation with a re-insurance company from Germany.