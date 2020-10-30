Vorträge



Climate variability networks across the Ottoman Mediterranean: Food shortages, Balkan peasants and Egyptian pilgrims during 1780’s

Ein Vortrag von unserem Gastwissenschaftler Hristo Hristozov.

Datum: Freitag, 30. Oktober 2020

Zeit: 12 Uhr

In the late 18th century prolongend anomalies in the climate system of the Northern Hemisphere and series of volcanic eruptions in Iceland (Laki-Grimsvötn in the course of 1783-1784) were moderating local weather conditions all across Europe, Mediterranean and beyond. Natural disasters, harvest failures and diseases outbreaks caused by the sharp climate variabilities led to local crises in different areas of the vast Ottoman Empire. This presentation tends to reveal how local grain shortages and the efforts of imperial policy to overcome the food insufficiency triggered far connections between different Ottoman provinces and different strata of the Ottoman society. It also explores the possibilities of combining infotmation from arcival documents and scientific data (mainly Dendrochronology) in the historical analysis.