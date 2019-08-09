Vorträge



Counterfactual impact evaluation of Programme ALFA - Technology Agency of the Czech Republic

Ein Vortrag von Petr Horák (Karls-Universität Prag).

Datum: Freitag, 9. August 2019

Zeit: 11:00

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

Technology Agency of the Czech Republic provides public funding of applied research divided into programmes. The impact of the first programme of TACR has been evaluated with use of Propensity Matching Score and Difference in Differences. The calculated impact of support for companies is positive for revenues but the effect on ROA and ROE is not so straighforward.