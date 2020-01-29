Publikationen



Craiova, die Kleine Walachei und die Herrschaft der Habsburger

Peter Mario Kreuter, Attempts of Austrian Redesign of the Administration of Lesser Wallachia between 1718 and 1739, Yearbook of the Society for 18th Century Studies on South Eastern Europe 2 (2019): "The 18th Century as Period of Innovation", S. 131-140

With the Treaty of Karlowitz (1699), Wallachia became a declared goal of Austrian annexation plans. Although the Treaty of Passarowitz (1718) only conceded to Austria possession of the five Wallachian districts known as Lesser Wallachia, the Austrian government immediately began to reorganise this

area in their favour. Relevant committees debated the actual state of agriculture and crafts, the ownership of land, the condition of the road network and bridges, and the development of the capital Craiova. Despite several changes to the head of the Oberdirektorium due to the death of the incumbents, the modernisation of the Lesser Wallachia remained the key question. The problem of the capital played a recurring role. Either in 1722 and 1727 the question arose as to whether the existing capital of Craiova ought to be reshaped and modernised, or whether it made more sense to venture further north to Tîrgu Jiu.