Nach dem Großen Krieg... Die Neuordnung des östlichen Europas nach 1918
Vortragsreihe „Offene Hochschule“ - eine Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS) und der VHS der Stadt Regensburg.
Datum: Januar / Februar 2020
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8
Der Eintritt zu den Vorträgen ist frei.
Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe
12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Craiova, die Kleine Walachei und die Herrschaft der Habsburger
Peter Mario Kreuter, Attempts of Austrian Redesign of the Administration of Lesser Wallachia between 1718 and 1739, Yearbook of the Society for 18th Century Studies on South Eastern Europe 2 (2019): "The 18th Century as Period of Innovation", S. 131-140
With the Treaty of Karlowitz (1699), Wallachia became a declared goal of Austrian annexation plans. Although the Treaty of Passarowitz (1718) only conceded to Austria possession of the five Wallachian districts known as Lesser Wallachia, the Austrian government immediately began to reorganise this
area in their favour. Relevant committees debated the actual state of agriculture and crafts, the ownership of land, the condition of the road network and bridges, and the development of the capital Craiova. Despite several changes to the head of the Oberdirektorium due to the death of the incumbents, the modernisation of the Lesser Wallachia remained the key question. The problem of the capital played a recurring role. Either in 1722 and 1727 the question arose as to whether the existing capital of Craiova ought to be reshaped and modernised, or whether it made more sense to venture further north to Tîrgu Jiu.