Crossing geographical and cultural borders: Russian merchants in 19th century Finland
Ein Vortrag von Maare Paloheimo - Gastwissenschaftlerin im IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 17. Juli 2018
Zeit: 11 – 12:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
The lecture sheds light to the position and rights of Russian immigrants especially in relation to Finnish business life in the first part of the 19th century. Russians were the largest minority in Finland after 1809, when Finland was annexed to Russia as an autonomous polity. The minority remained in independent Finland (1917) but the Russian merchant communities practically disintegrated. The lecture describes the shifts in policy on the Russian-born population and with the help of a case study, it shows how Swedish law, retained in Finland after 1809, curtailed the economic and political rights of non-natives and non-Lutherans. The theme of the lecture is closely linked to the present-day situation and ongoing political and economic debates as it contributes to the discussion on minority positions in a small, ethnically, culturally and religiously homogenous society.