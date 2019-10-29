Vorträge



Digital Democracy in Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine: Forms and Effects on Policy-Making

Ein Vortrag von Dmytro Khutkyy (Center for Advanced Internet Studies, Bochum) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 29. Oktober 2019

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

In recent years, numerous e-participation opportunities for enhancing e-democracy have emerged. Yet their scope and impact vary across countries. To identify the most effective forms of digital democracy, this inquiry reviews the performance of observed e-democracy initiatives in Belarus, Ukraine, and Moldova, based on expert interviews, content analysis of online cases, and related self-reported statistics. The studied countries demonstrate a wide spectrum of e-democracy forms, tools, their usage rates, and influences on policy making. Belarus has the fewest e-participation opportunities and practices, Moldova has more tools but little e-participation, while Ukraine has a more functional version of digital democracy in terms of numbers of available e-participation formats, instruments, their usage rates, and impact on public policy.