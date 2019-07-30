IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

European Rust Belts. West-East Comparisons – and Beyond

International Conference, Regensburg, 7-8 May 2020
Call for Papers
Deadline for submissions: 15 August 2019

IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2019

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2019

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Aktuelles – Details

30. Juli 2019
Vorträge

Does facilitated access to the health system improve asylum-seekers’ health outcomes? Evidence from a quasi-experiment

Ein Vortrag von Yuliya Kosyakova (IAB Nürnberg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 30. Juli 2019
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

As long as their asylum application  is  not  approved  or their duration of stay does not exceed 15 months, asylum-seekers who require doctor visit have to claim it either by the local authority for foreigners or the responsible social assistance office in Germany. Since 2016 several Federal states and municipalities in Germany have launched the procedure to hand out electronic health cards (eHC) which allow immediate direct access to the health system for asylum-seekers. In this paper, we examine whether being eligible to the eHC as a result of the policy change has had an effect on the  health  outcomes  of  asylum-seekers  in  Germany.  For  empirical  identification,  we  take  ad-vantage of the variation of the policy change across regions and over time. Relying on data from the IAB-BAMF-SOEP Survey of Refugees, we find that the introduction of the reforms allowing asylum-seekers’  faster  and  more  direct  access  to  the  healthcare  system  indeed  reduced  the  risk  of  emotional disorder. We conclude by discussing the potential pros and contras of a comprehensive nationwide introduction of the eHC for asylum-seekers.

