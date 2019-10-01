Vorträge



Harvesting Data: Farmers and Farms in a Digitalized World

Ein Vortrag von Peter Wegenschimmel (IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 1. Oktober 2019

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

In addition to automation of manufacturing ("Industry 4.0"), digital process control is a key area of digitalisation. Digitalisation not only makes factories smarter but also reorganises the relationships between economic players, i.a. the production networks and value chains. The presentation highlights the interrelationship of value-chains’ and working worlds’ transformation in a cross-level analysis. In what manner the transformation of the value chains frames changes of work practices? To what extent the limits of production-based data generation on the micro-level constraints the reorganisation of the value chain? The inter-organisational and cross-level analysis are likely to unravel the paradoxes and ambiguities of the digital transformation: integration on the meso level can lead to coercive informatisation at the micro level. The presentation focuses on three processes: 1. a vertical integration along the food value chain, 2. isomorphism regarding data management along the food value chain, and 3. the melting of institutionalized boundaries between industries, organisations, and professions. These processes can be observed in post-soviet agro-industrial holdings. Agro-industrial holdings with hundreds of dispersed sites have a significant demand for digitalised value chain management and network technologies. After 2010, the agricultural industry emerged to be one of the most vivid fields of experimentation for digitalisation in the European semi-periphery.