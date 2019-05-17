Publikationen



Heft 1, 2019, von Südosteuropa erschienen

Südosteuropa. Journal of Politics and Society, Band 67, Heft 1, 2019. ISSN (Online) 2364-933X, ISSN (Print) 0722-480X

Issue 1, 2019, offers research articles on Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, and Serbia.

Tamara Banjeglav (Rijeka) displays Sarajevo's memoryscape with regard to the remembrance of the siege of the city 1992 to 1995. Agustín Cosovschi (Paris/Berlin) reiterates the evolution of Croatian ethnology during the 1990s, with a focus on the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Research in Zagreb. Andrew Hodges (Regensburg) shares the results of his anthropological fieldwork in Pula, Istria, in 2018, at a moment of heightened labour unrest in the city's shipyard Uljanik. Armina Galijaš (Graz) provides fascinating insights into the lives of Middle Eastern migrants and refugees in Serbia, many of whom have stranded there after the official closure of the socalled Balkan route in March 2016. In the Open Section, Jacqueline Nießer (Regensburg) presents a part of her research in the framework of "Cultural Opposition - Understanding the Cultural Heritage of Dissent in the Former Socialist Countries (COURAGE)", in the context of which she had the opportunity to interview Branka Prpa, one of Serbia's most eminent intellectuals and former director of the Historical Archives in Belgrade.