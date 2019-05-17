Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.
7th IOS Annual Conference: Firms and Social Change in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Datum: Donnerstag, 23.05. bis Samstag, 25.05.2019
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS)
Flyer
Plakat
Anmeldung zur Eröffnungsveranstaltung
Summer Academy 2019: Socioeconomic consequences of climate change, disasters, and extreme events: Individual outcomes, regional development, and mitigation policies.
11th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 8-10, 2019
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2019
Heft 1, 2019, von Südosteuropa erschienen
Südosteuropa. Journal of Politics and Society, Band 67, Heft 1, 2019. ISSN (Online) 2364-933X, ISSN (Print) 0722-480X
Issue 1, 2019, offers research articles on Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, and Serbia.
Tamara Banjeglav (Rijeka) displays Sarajevo's memoryscape with regard to the remembrance of the siege of the city 1992 to 1995. Agustín Cosovschi (Paris/Berlin) reiterates the evolution of Croatian ethnology during the 1990s, with a focus on the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Research in Zagreb. Andrew Hodges (Regensburg) shares the results of his anthropological fieldwork in Pula, Istria, in 2018, at a moment of heightened labour unrest in the city's shipyard Uljanik. Armina Galijaš (Graz) provides fascinating insights into the lives of Middle Eastern migrants and refugees in Serbia, many of whom have stranded there after the official closure of the socalled Balkan route in March 2016. In the Open Section, Jacqueline Nießer (Regensburg) presents a part of her research in the framework of "Cultural Opposition - Understanding the Cultural Heritage of Dissent in the Former Socialist Countries (COURAGE)", in the context of which she had the opportunity to interview Branka Prpa, one of Serbia's most eminent intellectuals and former director of the Historical Archives in Belgrade.