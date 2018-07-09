Publikationen



Heft 2, 2018, von Südosteuropa ist erschienen

Issue 2, 2018, offers a thematic section on „Montenegro: Capitalist Transformation at the European Periphery“, guest edited by the Belgrade-based sociologist Mladen Lazić.

Kenneth Morrison (Leicester) explores en détail Montenegro's sociopolitical development, focusing on the period between the republic’s first multiparty elections in 1990, through the 1997 split within the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and the May 2006 independence referendum to the parliamentary elections of 2016 and the country’s ongoing political crisis. Borislav Djukanović (Podgorica) analyses the everyday life and lifestyles of social classes based on a survey conducted on sample of 805 respondents, and referring to Bourdieuan concepts. Irena Petrović (Belgrade) assesses economic inequalities among the main social groups at the end of the socialist system and during the postsocialist transformation. Using the same three surveys, Mladen Lazić (Belgrade) looks into changes in value orientations between 1989 and 2015, demonstrating how value changes occurred on many levels rather than simply following a linear trajectory from one system to the other.

Beyond the thematic section, Isabelle Delpla (Lyon), contextualizes recent legal decisions that address state liability towards foreigners in a realm where immunity has long prevailed, taking the fact that Dutch courts have condemned the Dutch state for failure to protect Bosniacs after the fall of the enclave of Srebrenica in 1995 as her core case.

In the Open Section, Robert C. Austin (Toronto) offers a cunning commentary on Kosovo's first ten years of independence.