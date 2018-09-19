Publikationen



Heft 3, 2018, von Südosteuropa ist erschienen

Südosteuropa, Band 66, Heft 3, ISSN (Online) 2364-933X, ISSN (Print) 0722-480X

Issue 3, 2018, offers a thematic section on “Corruption in Southeast Europe and Latin America” guest edited by Klaus Buchenau.

At the focus of the thematic section lie the differences as well as commonalities in the creation of the public mistrust which figures quite prominently in both Southeastern Europe and Latin America. Blendi Kajsiu (Medellín) compares the discourses on corruption of the prime minister of Albania Edi Rama and president Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia. Taking the example of a law prohibiting vote-buying in Brazil, Andrea Reis do Carmo (London) explores some of the ingredients necessary for successful mobilization against corruption. In contrast to their views of political or ‘grand’ corruption, many societies do not so harshly condemn everyday or ‘petty’ corruption, as is shown by the two contributions on informal extra payments in the healthcare systems of Hungary (Petra Burai, Halle) and Serbia (Ljiljana Pantović, Pittsburgh), respectively. The dilemmas of anti-corruption and the fact that consensus on how to fight corruption is difficult to reach are analysed by Alexandra Iancu (Bucharest), taking Romania as an example. And finally, Alena Ledeneva (London) displays strategies for future research on corruption.

In the Open Section, Bernd Buder (Berlin/Cottbus), programme director of the FilmFestival Cottbus – Festival of East European Cinema, writes about Georgian film. Georgia will be in focus both at the Cottbus FilmFestival and the Frankfurt Book Fair this year.