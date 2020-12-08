Vorträge



How to make Belarus more complex? Belarusian export diversification opportunities

Ein Vortrag von Ivan Lyubimov (Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 8. Dezember 2020

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Link wird mit den Einladungen verschickt!

Belarusian export diversification opportunities The economy of Belarus has been in stagnation for the past 10 years. This is largely due to the long-standing problems of its key producers. Although the Belarusian economy comprises a large number of manufacturers producing technologically complex output, it manages to export such goods predominantly to the markets of its traditional partners of the former Soviet Union. For Belarus to develop its export capabilities, it is vital to join global technological chains in order to benefit from their superior technological, organizational and marketing know-how. However, the country is unlikely to reproduce the success of Central and Eastern European economies, which benefited from the widescale investment inflows during the transition stage. Today, CEE producers are still predominantly focused on less complex production such as assembly, and therefore are hardly able to play the role of technological donors for Belarus. As for the more developed economies, growing skepticism regarding industrial offshoring might seriously undermine their willingness to invest in Belarus. Most likely, the Belarusian economy will need to search for production partners from different geographic locations. We shall discuss this possibility for Belarus in more detail.