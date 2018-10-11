Tagungen



Images and Languages of Despair and Violence. Representations of Eastern Europe after the Great War

International Conference.

Organizer: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, IOS (Regensburg), Herder Institute for Historical Research on East Central Europe – Institute of the Leibniz Association (Marburg), Collegium Carolinum Munich).

In Co-operation with Bavarian State Library (Munich)

Supported by Leibniz Research Alliance “Crises in a Globalised World”

Datum: 11. – 12.10.2018

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)

Programm