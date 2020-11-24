Vorträge



Institutional trust, support to government and forms of solidarity in Moldova during the early phase of COVID-19 pandemic

Ein Vortrag von Petru Negura (IOS and Free International University of Moldova) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 24. November 2020

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Link wird mit den Einladungen verschickt!

Joint paper with Lucia Gasper and Mihai Potoroaca:

This paper presents an analysis of social cohesion and social capital in Moldova in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on a mixed research, mainly on qualitative sources and methodology. The study captures a number of trends regarding some core elements of social cohesion and social capital in Moldova: trust in state institutions; the degree of agreement with the government actions; the forms of social support and solidarity among citizens; and the perceived level of social cohesion by complying with the anti-crisis regulations. The paper confirms the relevance of several studies that suggest a link between different components of social capital and how the authorities and society have participated in fighting the pandemic and its negative effects. The analysis of this case sheds light on the role of social capital/cohesion in the international context of the pandemic.