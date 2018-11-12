Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Herbst-/Winterprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Herbst / Winter 2018/2019
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2018/2019
Jüdisches Leben in Regensburg und Mitteleuropa
Eine Vortragsreihe der "Offenen Hochschule" im Hinblick auf die sich der Neueröffnung der Synagoge im Frühjahr 2019.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: November 2018 bis Februar 2019
Zeit: jeweils montags, von 19.30-21.00 Uhr
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Plakat
Maps in Libraries 2019
First International GeoPortOst Workshop on Maps in Libraries.
Dates: 13 and 14 March 2019
Location: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, IOS (Regensburg).
Call for papers
Please submit your application online via the IOS application Portal.
Submission deadline: 15 December 2018
Jahrestagung/Annual Conference 2019:
Firms and Social Change in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Dates: May 23–25, 2019
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4, 93047 Regensburg
Call for papers
Deadline for paper proposal submissions: December 21, 2018
IOS Working Papers No. 376 ist erschienen
Extra Votes to Signal Loyalty: Regional Political Cycles and National Elections in Russia, Oleg Sidorkin and Dmitriy Vorobyev, 30 S., IOS Working Papers 376, Oktober 2018.
Under the system of appointing regional governors by the president, which existed in Russia between 2005–2012, governors’ loyalty to the central government and particularly their ability to deliver satisfactory results to the ruling party in national-level elections were crucial to their likelihood of being re-appointed for the next term. In this paper, we show that governors, anticipating the relationship between loyalty and re-appointments, attempted to increase their likelihood of being re-appointed by delivering additional votes to the ruling party, and that these attempts were subject to regional political cycles. We argue that delivering satisfactory results may have different importance to a governor depending on the stage of his term at which elections are held. If elections are held close to the expiration of a governor’s current term, the results are likely to be pivotal to his further political career. Exploiting variation in the starting and expiry dates of Russian regional governors’ terms of office, we find that the winning margins for a pro-government party across Russian regions in national-level elections held between 2007–2012 were substantially higher when elections were closer to the expiration of a regional governor’s term. However, for elections Held between 1999–2004, when governors were subject to a direct vote by the regional population, no similar effect is found. We then implement several exercises to identify the source of the additional votes for the ruling party and demonstrate that governors, while unlikely using the means of electoral fraud, exerted efforts to stimulate turnout among ruling party supporters.