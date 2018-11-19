Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Herbst-/Winterprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Herbst / Winter 2018/2019
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2018/2019
Jüdisches Leben in Regensburg und Mitteleuropa
Eine Vortragsreihe der "Offenen Hochschule" im Hinblick auf die sich der Neueröffnung der Synagoge im Frühjahr 2019.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: November 2018 bis Februar 2019
Zeit: jeweils montags, von 19.30-21.00 Uhr
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Plakat
Maps in Libraries 2019
First International GeoPortOst Workshop on Maps in Libraries.
Dates: 13 and 14 March 2019
Location: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, IOS (Regensburg).
Call for papers
Please submit your application online via the IOS application Portal.
Submission deadline: 15 December 2018
Jahrestagung/Annual Conference 2019:
Firms and Social Change in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Dates: May 23–25, 2019
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4, 93047 Regensburg
Call for papers
Deadline for paper proposal submissions: December 21, 2018
IOS Working Papers No. 377 ist erschienen
The North-South Divide, the Euro and the World, Konstantinos Chisiridis, Kostas Mouratidis, and Theodore Panagiotidis, 58 S., IOS Working Papers 377, November 2018.
The European north-south divide has been an issue of a long-standing debate. We employ a Global VAR model for 28 developed and developing countries to examine the interaction between the global trade imbalances and their impact within the euro-area framework. The aim is to assess the propagation mechanisms of real shocks, focusing on the interconnections among the north euro area and the south euro area. We incorporate theory-based long-run restrictions and examine the effects of (i) non-export real output shocks, (ii) expansionary shocks and (iii) real exchange rate shocks. The results provide support for symmetric adjustment in the euro area; an expansionary policy of the north euro area and increased competitiveness in the south euro area can alleviate trade imbalances of the debtor euro area
economies. From the south euro area perspective, internal devaluation is the most beneficial policy. North euro area and U.S. origin shocks to domestic output exert a dominant influence in the rest of the Europe and Asia while the strong linkage between trade flows within the euro area is confirmed.