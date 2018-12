Publikationen



IOS Working Papers No. 378 ist erschienen

Finance and Wealth Inequality, Iftekhar Hasan, Roman Horvath, and Jan Mares, 43 S., IOS Working Papers 377, Dezember 2018.

Using a global sample, this paper investigates the determinants of wealth inequality capturing various economic, financial, political, institutional, and geographical indicators. Using instrumental variable Bayesian model averaging, it reveals that only a handful of indicators robustly matter and finance plays a key role. It reports that while financial depth increases wealth inequality, efficiency and access to finance reduce inequality. In addition, redistribution and education are associated with lower inequality whereas wars and openness to international trade contribute to greater wealth inequality.