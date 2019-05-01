Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
7th IOS Annual Conference: Firms and Social Change in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Datum: Donnerstag, 23.05. bis Samstag, 25.05.2019
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS)
Summer Academy 2019: Socioeconomic consequences of climate change, disasters, and extreme events: Individual outcomes, regional development, and mitigation policies.
11th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 8-10, 2019
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
IOS Working Papers No. 381 ist erschienen
Natural Resources and Income Inequality in Developed Countries: Synthetic Control Method Evidence, Christopher Hartwell, Roman Horvath, Eva Horvathova, and Olga Popova, 33 S., IOS Working Papers 381, April 2019.
We examine the causal effect of natural resource discoveries on income inequality using the synthetic control method on data from 1947 to 2009. We focus on the natural discoveries in Denmark, Netherlands and Norway in the 1960-1970s and use top 1% and top 10% income share as the measure of income inequality. Many previous studies have been concerned that natural resources may increase income inequality. To the contrary, our results suggest that natural resources decrease income inequality or have no effect. We attribute this effect to the high institutional quality of countries we examine.