IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

IOS-Veranstaltungen im Wintersemester 2019/2020

Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa

Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.

Infrastructure in East and Southeast Europe in Comparative Perspective: Past, Present and Future

8th Annual Conference of theLeibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS), Regensburg
Datum: 25.06.2020–27.06.2020
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS)
Call for Papers

Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe

12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

19. November 2019
Publikationen

IOS Working Papers No. 384 ist erschienen

Former Communist party membership and present-day entrepreneurship in Central and Eastern Europe, Artjoms Ivlevs, Milena Nikolova, and Olga Popova, 40 S., IOS Working Papers 384, November 2019.

After the collapse of Communism in Central and Eastern Europe, former party members were particularly likely to start businesses and become entrepreneurs. However, it remains unclear whether this entrepreneurial activity was driven by the resources, information and opportunities provided by former party membership or because people with specific individual attributes were more likely to become party members (self-selection). This study is the first to separate the causal effect of former Communist party membership from self-selection. Using individual-level Life in Transition–III survey and instrumental variables analysis, we find that, in Central and Eastern European countries, membership of former Communist party has facilitated business set-up but not business longevity. Our results also suggest evidence of negative self-selection, meaning that people who joined the former ruling party tended have fewer of the traits associated with entrepreneurship such as motivation, risk tolerance, and entrepreneurial spirit. We show that former Communist party membership still matters for business practices, business ethics, and the nature of doing business in transition economies.

<- Zurück zu: Aktuelles
 