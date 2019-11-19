Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.
Infrastructure in East and Southeast Europe in Comparative Perspective: Past, Present and Future
8th Annual Conference of theLeibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS), Regensburg
Datum: 25.06.2020–27.06.2020
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS)
Call for Papers
Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe
12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm
IOS Working Papers No. 384 ist erschienen
Former Communist party membership and present-day entrepreneurship in Central and Eastern Europe, Artjoms Ivlevs, Milena Nikolova, and Olga Popova, 40 S., IOS Working Papers 384, November 2019.
After the collapse of Communism in Central and Eastern Europe, former party members were particularly likely to start businesses and become entrepreneurs. However, it remains unclear whether this entrepreneurial activity was driven by the resources, information and opportunities provided by former party membership or because people with specific individual attributes were more likely to become party members (self-selection). This study is the first to separate the causal effect of former Communist party membership from self-selection. Using individual-level Life in Transition–III survey and instrumental variables analysis, we find that, in Central and Eastern European countries, membership of former Communist party has facilitated business set-up but not business longevity. Our results also suggest evidence of negative self-selection, meaning that people who joined the former ruling party tended have fewer of the traits associated with entrepreneurship such as motivation, risk tolerance, and entrepreneurial spirit. We show that former Communist party membership still matters for business practices, business ethics, and the nature of doing business in transition economies.