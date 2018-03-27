Publikationen



Islands of Cooperation: Policy Paper der Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung mit Co-Autorin Evgeniya Bakalova erschienen

Bakalova, Evgeniya; Schilling Tadzio, "Islands of Cooperation: A New Approach to Overcoming Geopolitical Deadlock in Europe in Small Steps", in: Islands of cooperation / by FLEET, Fresh Look at Eastern European Trends. - Vienna : FES Regional Office for Cooperation and Peace in Europe, March 2018. (Perspective) - ISBN 978-3-96250-082-5

Grand bargains are not likely to end the security gridlock on the European continent. Instead, small steps can be a way out. By building Islands of Cooperation – areas of common challenges and converging interests – states can resume interaction and gradually restore mutual trust. In the long run this approach may help find regional answers to fundamental challenges we face.

The paper is a result of joint work by a ROCPE (FES Regional Office for Cooperation and Peace in Europe) - initiated group of young experts from across the OSCE, called FLEET (Fresh Look at Eastern European Trends).