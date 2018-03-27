Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2018
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2018
Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Frühjahr-/Sommerprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Workshop: Socialist and Post-Socialist Urban Transformation: Small Cities in East Central and Southeast Europe
Dates: 9 November 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Call for Papers
Submission deadline: 13 April 2018
Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade
10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).
Dates: June 11-13, 2018
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Call for papers
Submission deadline: March 18, 2018 (Extended deadline: March 25, 2018)
Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion
6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Islands of Cooperation: Policy Paper der Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung mit Co-Autorin Evgeniya Bakalova erschienen
Bakalova, Evgeniya; Schilling Tadzio, "Islands of Cooperation: A New Approach to Overcoming Geopolitical Deadlock in Europe in Small Steps", in: Islands of cooperation / by FLEET, Fresh Look at Eastern European Trends. - Vienna : FES Regional Office for Cooperation and Peace in Europe, March 2018. (Perspective) - ISBN 978-3-96250-082-5
Grand bargains are not likely to end the security gridlock on the European continent. Instead, small steps can be a way out. By building Islands of Cooperation – areas of common challenges and converging interests – states can resume interaction and gradually restore mutual trust. In the long run this approach may help find regional answers to fundamental challenges we face.
The paper is a result of joint work by a ROCPE (FES Regional Office for Cooperation and Peace in Europe) - initiated group of young experts from across the OSCE, called FLEET (Fresh Look at Eastern European Trends).