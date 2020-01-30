Publikationen



Issue 4, 2019, of Südosteuropa has just been published

Issue 4, 2019, of Südosteuropa gathers contributions dealing with war remembrance practices and/or church-related issues.

Nicolas Moll (Sarajevo) focuses on a special figure in Bosnian-Herzegowinian war remembrance practices: that of the rescuer who helped people of another ethnicity during the war of 1992-1995. He places this remembrance within the global efforts to publicly acknowledge rescuers, in particular the "Righteous Among the Nations". Andriy Mykhaleyko (Eichstätt) discusses the establishment of the independent Orthodox Church in Ukraine, which caused a deep crisis in the Orthodoxy. He examines the foundations of this formation of a new Orthodox Church, the religious and political factors influencing the process of its establishment, and the reaction of the Russian Orthodox Church leadership and Russian politicians. Karin Hofmeisterová (Prague) examines the agenda of the Serbian Orthodox Church in relation to the memory of the Holocaust in post- Milošević Serbia. She focuses on the Jasenovac Committee of the SOC and the role of its head, Bishop Jovan (Ćulibrk), in the memorialization of Staro Sajmište, a distinguished place of the Holocaust in occupied Serbia.

In the Open Section, Anne Dippel and Valeska Bopp-Filimonov (both Jena) reflect on the process of creating the exhibition "We Live Word to Word." Banat - Transylvania - Bukovina: Ethnograffiti of Southeastern Europe, which resulted from an interdisciplinary student seminar at Jena University, based on a team ethnographic journey to Romania and Ukraine.