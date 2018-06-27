Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade
10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).
Dates: June 11-13, 2018
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Program
Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion
6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Frühjahr-/Sommerprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2018
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2018
Legal scholarship and liberal constitutionalism in the Russian Empire: Philosophical approaches to failed constitutional projects from the last years of Tsarism
Ein Vortrag von Gastwissenschaftler Luis Rosenfield (Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio Grande do Sul [PUCRS] und Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos [UNISINOS])
Datum: 27. Juni 2018
Zeit: 15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
The research project seeks to analyze some of the philosophical discussions around the liberal constitutionalism of the Russian Empire in the late XIXth and early XXth centuries, reviewing them in the light of the history of legal scholarship. The cornerstone of this work is to investigate the legal philosophies of Russian liberalism and the struggle for constitutional rights and the rule of law during the last decades of Tsarism. The investigation focuses on the tensions and challenges faced by the constitutional projects of Russian liberal jurists, who mostly failed to achieve their goals and proved incapable to block the advance of revolutionary models. With this immersion into Russian legal-political thought it is hoped to achieve lessons from the errors and efforts of this philosophical approach which might grant insights into contemporary legal problems, such as, for instance, the possibilities of implementing the principles of liberal constitutionalism in non-Western traditions.