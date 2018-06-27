Vorträge



Legal scholarship and liberal constitutionalism in the Russian Empire: Philosophical approaches to failed constitutional projects from the last years of Tsarism

Ein Vortrag von Gastwissenschaftler Luis Rosenfield (Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio Grande do Sul [PUCRS] und Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos [UNISINOS])

Datum: 27. Juni 2018

Zeit: 15.00 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The research project seeks to analyze some of the philosophical discussions around the liberal constitutionalism of the Russian Empire in the late XIXth and early XXth centuries, reviewing them in the light of the history of legal scholarship. The cornerstone of this work is to investigate the legal philosophies of Russian liberalism and the struggle for constitutional rights and the rule of law during the last decades of Tsarism. The investigation focuses on the tensions and challenges faced by the constitutional projects of Russian liberal jurists, who mostly failed to achieve their goals and proved incapable to block the advance of revolutionary models. With this immersion into Russian legal-political thought it is hoped to achieve lessons from the errors and efforts of this philosophical approach which might grant insights into contemporary legal problems, such as, for instance, the possibilities of implementing the principles of liberal constitutionalism in non-Western traditions.