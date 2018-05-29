Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade
10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).
Dates: June 11-13, 2018
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion
6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Frühjahr-/Sommerprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2018
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2018
Neuer Aufsatz von Ulf Brunnbauer über Emigrationspolitik in Südosteuropa vor dem Ersten Weltkrieg erschienen im Sammelband "The Balkans as Europe, 1821-1914"
Soeben erschienen: Ulf Brunnbauers Beitrag "Emigrants and Countries of Origin: The Politics of Emigration in Southeastern Europe until the First World War", der in dem von Timothy Snyder und Katherine Younger herausgebenen Band "The Balkans as Europe, 1821-1914" erschienen ist (in der Reihe "Rochester Studies in East and Central Europe").
