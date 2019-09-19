European Rust Belts. West-East Comparisons – and Beyond
International Conference, Regensburg, 7-8 May 2020
Call for Papers
Deadline for submissions: 15 August 2019
Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
19. September 2019
Vorträge
Patterns of migration and trade in Southeastern Europe during the 18th and 19th Centuries (Bulgarian and Greek entrepreneurial experience in comparative perspective)
Ein Vortrag von Ivaylo Naydenov (Institute for Historical Studies, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences) - Gastwissenschaftler im IOS.
Datum: Donnerstag, 19. September 2019
Zeit: 14 – 15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)