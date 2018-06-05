Vorträge



Political Uncertainty, FDI, and Trade in Intermediate Goods: Evidence from Ukrainian Firms

Ein Vortrag von Oleksandr Shepotylo (University of Bradford, UK) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 5. Juni 2018

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

In this paper, we explore the effects of uncertainty on firm trade and investment and introduce a new method to measure uncertainty using machine learning tools for quantitative text. We extend a model with heterogeneous firms and sunk investments by adding intermediate inputs to derive hypotheses about the impact of trade policy uncertainty (TPU) on firm-specific investment and firm’s decision to import intermediate goods. We look at Ukraine’s trade relations with EU and Russia to measure TPU and test our predictions. Ukrainian firms faced considerable uncertainty with regards to two mutually exclusive trade policies: the conclusion of a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU FTA) or a customs union with Russia (RU CU). Using firm-product level data and FDI data of Ukrainian manufacturing firms between 2003 and 2014, we find a substantive increase in firm-level FDI inflows and imported intermediate goods from EU countries, and a decrease in FDI from the Customs Union, once uncertainty with regards to the EU FTA is reduced. Moreover, more protected goods respond stronger to a reduction in TPU. The novel measure of uncertainty can be easily applied to other cases where governments face multiple mutually exclusive policy options.