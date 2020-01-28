Vorträge



Price and Rent Dispersion in German Housing Markets

Ein Vortrag von Georgi Kocharkov (Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 28. Januar 2020

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The paper studies house price and rent dispersion across residential real estate properties and locations in Germany at different aggregation levels. We use data of all residential real estate offers on the ImmobilienScout24 website from January 2007 to March 2019. This is augmented by household socio-economic data on square kilometer grid level. We find that as the average house price/rents rise in the late 2000s, dispersion also goes up. Decomposition results point out that the rise in dispersion is accounted for by the diverging differences between local labor markets. Within, highly urbanized labor markets, differences within cities are important too.