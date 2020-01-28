Nach dem Großen Krieg... Die Neuordnung des östlichen Europas nach 1918
Vortragsreihe „Offene Hochschule“ - eine Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS) und der VHS der Stadt Regensburg.
Datum: Januar / Februar 2020
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8
Der Eintritt zu den Vorträgen ist frei.
Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe
12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Price and Rent Dispersion in German Housing Markets
Ein Vortrag von Georgi Kocharkov (Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 28. Januar 2020
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
The paper studies house price and rent dispersion across residential real estate properties and locations in Germany at different aggregation levels. We use data of all residential real estate offers on the ImmobilienScout24 website from January 2007 to March 2019. This is augmented by household socio-economic data on square kilometer grid level. We find that as the average house price/rents rise in the late 2000s, dispersion also goes up. Decomposition results point out that the rise in dispersion is accounted for by the diverging differences between local labor markets. Within, highly urbanized labor markets, differences within cities are important too.