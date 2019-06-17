Publikationen



"(Re-)Scaling the Second World War. Regimes of Historicity and the Legacies of the Cold War in Europe": Aufsatz von Sabine Rutar erschienen

Sabine Rutar: (Re-)Scaling the Second World War. Regimes of Historicity and the Legacies of the Cold War in Europe. In: Xavier Bougarel / Hannes Grandits / Marija Vulesica (Hrsg.): Local Dimensions of the Second World War in Southeastern Europe. London, New York: Routledge, 2019, S. 263-281 (Mass Violence in Modern History, 2). Mehr Informationen zum Buch hier.