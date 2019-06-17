Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Summer Academy 2019: Socioeconomic consequences of climate change, disasters, and extreme events: Individual outcomes, regional development, and mitigation policies.
11th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 8-10, 2019
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Program
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2019
"(Re-)Scaling the Second World War. Regimes of Historicity and the Legacies of the Cold War in Europe": Aufsatz von Sabine Rutar erschienen
Sabine Rutar: (Re-)Scaling the Second World War. Regimes of Historicity and the Legacies of the Cold War in Europe. In: Xavier Bougarel / Hannes Grandits / Marija Vulesica (Hrsg.): Local Dimensions of the Second World War in Southeastern Europe. London, New York: Routledge, 2019, S. 263-281 (Mass Violence in Modern History, 2). Mehr Informationen zum Buch hier.