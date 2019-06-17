IOS-NEWSLETTER 
IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2019

Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa

Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.

Summer Academy 2019: Socioeconomic consequences of climate change, disasters, and extreme events: Individual outcomes, regional development, and mitigation policies.

11th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 8-10, 2019
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Program

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

17. Juni 2019
Publikationen

"(Re-)Scaling the Second World War. Regimes of Historicity and the Legacies of the Cold War in Europe": Aufsatz von Sabine Rutar erschienen

Sabine Rutar: (Re-)Scaling the Second World War. Regimes of Historicity and the Legacies of the Cold War in Europe. In: Xavier Bougarel / Hannes Grandits / Marija Vulesica (Hrsg.): Local Dimensions of the Second World War in Southeastern Europe. London, New York: Routledge, 2019, S. 263-281 (Mass Violence in Modern History, 2). Mehr Informationen zum Buch hier.

