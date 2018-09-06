Workshop



Research on and from Transnistria

Werkstattgespräch with

Mihai Mogildea (Institute for European Policies and Reforms, Chisinau): ‘The DCFTA application in the Transnistrian region: Assesing the impact on the local economy and commercial balance’

and Anatolii Dirun (Tiraspol Interregional University,Tiraspol): ‘Political parties in Moldova and Transnistria under the conditions of conflict’.

Datum: Donnerstag, 6. September 2018

Zeit: 16.15–17.45 Uhr

Ort: Landshuter Straße 4, 93047 Regensburg Raum 109 (1. OG)

Plakat