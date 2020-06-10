Vorträge



Rijeka-Regensburg Lectures: "New Trends in Southeast European Studies"

One year after the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Universities of Rijeka and Regensburg, and the IOS, we are launching a virtual joint lectures series, bringing together scholars of Southeastern Europe from different disciplines. The idea of the series is to present ongoing research at each of the two sides and to bring together scholars with overlapping interests. The lectures will also serve as building blocks of a future online class.

The lecture series starts with two presentations in the field of environmental studies:

Sarah Czerny: "Microbes and Modernity: Negotiating Life with the Invisibles in South East Europe"

Ulf Brunnbauer: "(Hi-)Stories from the Can: Sardines, Labour and the Sea in the Upper Adriatic since the 19th century"

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 10, at 4-6 pm

Location: The lectures will take place on ZOOM. To join, please go to: https://uni-regensburg.zoom.us/j/97515829302 , Meeting-ID: 975 1582 9302

.ics Datei herunterladen