Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe
12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 30, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing / Online ZOOM
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109); vorerst online via Zoom, link wird mit den Einladungen verschickt!
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm
Rivers, mountains, and trade (via Zoom)
Ein Vortrag von Richard Frensch (IOS Regensburg/Universität Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 5. Mai 2020
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), online via Zoom, link wird mit den Einladungen verschickt!
Literature has so far focused on distance, common borders, and access to the sea to assess geography's impact on trade. The dual role of rivers, however, has never been explicitly considered: rivers, and the valleys they have formed, represent natural borders against but also natural pathways for trade. We expand the existing bilateral geographical CEPII-database by adding novel detailed primary data on the European river network along and across country borders. We also construct a new indicator for mountainous terrain, i.e., the ruggedness of trade routes for more than a thousand European country pairs. Applying two-stage structural gravity estimations, we assess the impact of international rivers versus mountains. We show that river connections and moderate river borders create trade, while dominant river borders and mountains are detrimental to trade. The positive net effects of rivers on trade are less important – and also less persistent – than the negative effects of mountains. Our results are due to the existence of river valleys rather than to rivers per se, i.e., they are independent from specific modes of transport chosen along or accross river valleys.