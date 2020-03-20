Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe
12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
20. März 2020
Publikationen
Sammelband „Nationhood and Politicization of History in School Textbooks“ mit Nachwort von Sabine Rutar
Sabine Rutar: Afterword. In: Gorana Ognjenović / Jasna Jozelić (Hrsg.): Nationhood and Politicization of History in School Textbooks. Identity, the Curriculum and Educational Media. Cham: Palgrave Macmillan, 2020, S. 279–285.
