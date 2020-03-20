Publikationen



Sammelband „Nationhood and Politicization of History in School Textbooks“ mit Nachwort von Sabine Rutar

Sabine Rutar: Afterword. In: Gorana Ognjenović / Jasna Jozelić (Hrsg.): Nationhood and Politicization of History in School Textbooks. Identity, the Curriculum and Educational Media. Cham: Palgrave Macmillan, 2020, S. 279–285.

