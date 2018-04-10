Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade

10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).

Dates: June 11-13, 2018

Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich

Call for papers

Submission deadline: March 18, 2018 (Extended deadline: March 25, 2018)