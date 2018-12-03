Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Herbst-/Winterprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Herbst / Winter 2018/2019
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2018/2019
Jüdisches Leben in Regensburg und Mitteleuropa
Eine Vortragsreihe der "Offenen Hochschule" im Hinblick auf die sich der Neueröffnung der Synagoge im Frühjahr 2019.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: November 2018 bis Februar 2019
Zeit: jeweils montags, von 19.30-21.00 Uhr
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Plakat
Maps in Libraries 2019
First International GeoPortOst Workshop on Maps in Libraries.
Dates: 13 and 14 March 2019
Location: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, IOS (Regensburg).
Call for papers
Please submit your application online via the IOS application Portal.
Submission deadline: 15 December 2018
Jahrestagung/Annual Conference 2019:
Firms and Social Change in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Dates: May 23–25, 2019
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4, 93047 Regensburg
Call for papers
Deadline for paper proposal submissions: December 21, 2018
"Social dynamics and nationhood in employment politics in the Trepça mining complex in Socialist Kosovo (1960s)": Aufsatz von Pieter Troch in Labor History
Troch, Pieter: Social dynamics and nationhood in employment politics in the Trepça mining complex in Socialist Kosovo (1960s), Labor History (2018), DOI: 10.1080/0023656X.2019.1533747
This article analyses the interconnection of socio-economic divisions and nationhood in Socialist Kosovo through a case-study of employment politics in the Trepça mining complex during the 1960s. The article first describes the shifting cadre politics in Trepça, which aimed to increase the degree of skills of the work collective and to address the dramatic under-representation of Albanians in management and specialist positions. It then analyses the departure of Serb and Montenegrin specialists from the enterprise and the internal dispute over the proportional relevance of socio-economic and national grounds for this trend. The second half of the article situates these developments against two levels of social division in the enterprise: vertical social divisions between manual production workers and specialist cadres and horizontal divisions at the top management level. The article argues that the divisions between low-skilled production workers and management personnel was not politically relevant. Such vertical social divisions were depoliticised and denationalised. The outspoken national dimension of cadre politics for specialist personnel and the pluralist tendencies in the management culture of Yugoslav enterprises during the late 1960s, on the other hand, nationalised and politicised the competition between a new generation of Albanian technically-schooled specialists and the predominantly Serb, politically-appointed managers in function.